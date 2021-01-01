Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 207% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 483 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 399K)
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 412 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +207%
1482 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +60%
1119
Honor 20 Pro
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +49%
3769
Honor 20 Pro
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +76%
702805
Honor 20 Pro
399245
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (2nd and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 117°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 May 2019
Release date January 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 or Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei P30 or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Huawei Honor 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish