Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- Delivers 207% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 483 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 399K)
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 412 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
99
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
96
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|91.4%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|333 Hz
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +60%
1119
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +49%
3769
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +76%
702805
399245
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (2nd and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
29:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 575 USD
|~ 437 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.
