Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 118% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 691 nits)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 480K)
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +118%
1504 nits
Mate 30 Pro
691 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11
91.4%
Mate 30 Pro +3%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +47%
1157
Mate 30 Pro
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +23%
3848
Mate 30 Pro
3125
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +47%
707875
Mate 30 Pro
480554
AnTuTu Android Ranking (4th and 62nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size - 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
131
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
100
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2019
Release date January 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Xiaomi Mi 11
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11
6. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 30 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei Mate 30 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei Mate 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish