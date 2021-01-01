Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1470 against 804 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 17% higher pixel density (515 vs 441 PPI)
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1120 and 905 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
99
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
96
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
89
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.76 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.5%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3130 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP24
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +24%
1120
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +17%
3773
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +2%
702025
686732
AnTuTu Android Rating (4th and 5th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|18.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
23:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 575 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11.
