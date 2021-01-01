Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 154% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 583 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3800 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 485K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 22% higher pixel density (515 vs 422 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Huawei P40
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 129.7%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +154%
1482 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 11 +6%
91.4%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +44%
1119
Huawei P40
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +22%
3769
Huawei P40
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +45%
702805
Huawei P40
485432

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 55 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2020
Release date January 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

