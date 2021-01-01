Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- Delivers 154% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 583 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3800 mAh
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 485K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 22% higher pixel density (515 vs 422 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 21 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
99
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
96
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|91.4%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|129.7%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +44%
1119
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +22%
3769
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +45%
702805
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (2nd and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 575 USD
|~ 625 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.
