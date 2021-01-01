Xiaomi Mi 11 vs LG K40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- 7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 95K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3000 mAh
- 83% higher pixel density (515 vs 282 PPI)
- Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (933 against 474 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 14.94% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Supports 55W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the LG K40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|76.46%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|95.2%
|PWM
|-
|100 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1484:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|LG UX 7
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|10
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 688 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.518 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.579 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.
