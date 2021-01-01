Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.