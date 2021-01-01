Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs LG K40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs LG K40

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Лджи К40
Xiaomi Mi 11
LG K40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 95K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3000 mAh
  • 83% higher pixel density (515 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (933 against 474 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.94% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports 55W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
98
LG K40
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
LG K40
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
89
LG K40
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
75
LG K40
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
92
LG K40
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
LG K40
44

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
LG K40

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 515 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 76.46%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.2%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1484:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +97%
933 nits
LG K40
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +20%
91.4%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 840 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory clock 2750 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1099
LG K40
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3555
LG K40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +601%
669210
LG K40
95439

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 LG UX 7
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 55 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
LG K40
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
LG K40
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
LG K40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
LG K40
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2020 February 2019
Release date January 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone 11
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
6. LG K40 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. LG K40 and Samsung Galaxy M30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish