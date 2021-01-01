Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Edge S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Motorola Edge S

Xiaomi Mi 11
Motorola Edge S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (916 against 560 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
98
Edge S
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Edge S
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
89
Edge S
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
72
Edge S
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
92
Edge S
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
87
Edge S
83

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Edge S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 515 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +64%
916 nits
Edge S
560 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%
Edge S
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1071
Edge S
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3441
Edge S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11
668568
Edge S
668714

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Edge S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Edge S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Edge S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 121°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Edge S
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Edge S
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Edge S
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 January 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11. It has a better display, software, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

