Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 901 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 598K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1157 and 914 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
99
8 Pro
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
8 Pro
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
96
8 Pro
95
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
71
8 Pro
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
82
8 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
8 Pro
89

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +67%
1504 nits
8 Pro
901 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +1%
91.4%
8 Pro
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +27%
1157
8 Pro
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +12%
3848
8 Pro
3421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +18%
707875
8 Pro
598161

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
8 Pro
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11.

