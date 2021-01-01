Xiaomi Mi 11 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi 11 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 917 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

The phone is 10-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 11 917 nits OnePlus 9RT +41% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +4% 91.4% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 1075 OnePlus 9RT +3% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 3482 OnePlus 9RT +4% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 +1% 723861 OnePlus 9RT 713869 CPU 179142 174825 GPU 285634 292456 Memory 115349 116096 UX 14741 133482 Total score 723861 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 5373 OnePlus 9RT +9% 5867 Stability 93% 66% Graphics test 32 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 5373 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 12867 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (40th and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 11:26 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 13:57 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 28:00 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Mi 11 107 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 120 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 October 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9RT.