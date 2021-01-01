Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (635K versus 317K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (924 against 600 nits)
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 410 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (117 vs 89 hours)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +54%
924 nits
Nord CE 5G
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +8%
91.4%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +71%
1085
Nord CE 5G
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +93%
3467
Nord CE 5G
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +100%
635477
Nord CE 5G
317938
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (24th and 72nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Nord CE 5G +54%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Nord CE 5G +70%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Nord CE 5G +15%
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Nord CE 5G
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Nord CE 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Nord CE 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 June 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 1075 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

