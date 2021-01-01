Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Оппо Find X2 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4260 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 592K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (96 vs 89 hours)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 515 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 480 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +7%
932 nits
Find X2 Pro
873 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +1%
91.4%
Find X2 Pro
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +20%
1099
Find X2 Pro
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +7%
3525
Find X2 Pro
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +13%
669282
Find X2 Pro
592323
AnTuTu 8 Results (14th and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 55 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Find X2 Pro +2%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Find X2 Pro +27%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +11%
28:00 hr
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Find X2 Pro +6%
134
Video quality
Mi 11 +3%
107
Find X2 Pro
104
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Find X2 Pro +3%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Find X2 Pro
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 11
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 11
6. Huawei P30 and Oppo Find X2 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Oppo Find X2 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro
9. Huawei P20 and Oppo Find X2 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Oppo Find X2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish