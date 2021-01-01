Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Realme 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11
Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 281K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (933 against 590 nits)
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (113 vs 89 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +58%
933 nits
Realme 7 Pro
590 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +1%
91.4%
Realme 7 Pro
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +92%
1099
Realme 7 Pro
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +94%
3555
Realme 7 Pro
1834
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +138%
669210
Realme 7 Pro
281749

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Realme 7 Pro +43%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Realme 7 Pro +33%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Realme 7 Pro +27%
35:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 13
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Realme 7 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

