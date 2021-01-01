Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Oppo Realme 8

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Xiaomi Mi 11
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 295K)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (909 against 598 nits)
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
96
Realme 8
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
97
Realme 8
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
89
Realme 8
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
67
Realme 8
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
89
Realme 8
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
85
Realme 8
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +52%
909 nits
Realme 8
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +10%
91.4%
Realme 8
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +116%
1069
Realme 8
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +118%
3424
Realme 8
1570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +114%
632949
Realme 8
295958
AnTuTu Android Rating (25th and 90th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Realme 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Realme 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Realme 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Realme 8
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Realme 8
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Realme 8
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 March 2021
Release date January 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 1075 USD ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Xiaomi Mi 11
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Mi 11
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Oppo Realme 8
7. Oppo Realme 7 or Oppo Realme 8
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite or Oppo Realme 8
9. Oppo Realme Q2 or Oppo Realme 8
10. Oppo Realme 7 5G or Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish