Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Xiaomi Mi 11
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (731K versus 510K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (932 against 619 nits)
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (33:03 vs 26:20 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +51%
932 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +32%
1088
Realme 9 Pro Plus
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +49%
3495
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +43%
731576
Realme 9 Pro Plus
510160
CPU 179142 137857
GPU 285634 140090
Memory 115349 100175
UX 149741 127716
Total score 731576 510160
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 +131%
5290
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2292
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 31 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5290 2292
PCMark 3.0 score 12813 10740
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (68th and 187th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:21 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 98 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
26:20 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +26%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Realme 9 Pro Plus
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 February 2022
Release date January 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Mi 11
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
8. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
10. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish