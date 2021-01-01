Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.