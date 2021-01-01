Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Realme X7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Oppo Realme X7 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Оппо Реалми X7 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11
Oppo Realme X7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X7 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 403K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Pro
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (1188 against 926 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Realme X7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11
926 nits
Realme X7 Pro +28%
1188 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +7%
91.4%
Realme X7 Pro
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Oppo Realme X7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB 0.512 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +46%
1085
Realme X7 Pro
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +15%
3453
Realme X7 Pro
2995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +66%
668760
Realme X7 Pro
403041
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (4th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Realme X7 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 312 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
