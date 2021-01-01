Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.