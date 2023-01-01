Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 149K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 400 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.2% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (55W versus 15W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Camera
Performance
Gaming
Battery
Mi 11
65
Galaxy A14
71*
Connectivity
NanoReview Score
Mi 11
71
Galaxy A14
53*
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.81 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11
932 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +14%
91.4%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +209%
1085
Galaxy A14
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +169%
3499
Galaxy A14
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +430%
792451
Galaxy A14
149395
CPU 206267 40093
GPU 290773 24567
Memory 125989 38370
UX 163427 45318
Total score 792451 149395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 +605%
5042
Galaxy A14
715
Stability 91% 97%
Graphics test 30 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 5042 715
Web score 11318 5257
Video editing 7613 4015
Photo editing 28467 9663
Data manipulation 9846 5168
Writing score 14904 8081
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 55 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:45 hr -
Watching video 10:58 hr -
Gaming 03:56 hr -
Standby 98 hr -
General battery life
Mi 11
25:31 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Galaxy A14
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Galaxy A14
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Galaxy A14
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2020 February 2023
Release date January 2021 March 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

