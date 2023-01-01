Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 265K)
  • Delivers 99% higher peak brightness (919 against 462 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 400 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (36:17 vs 25:31 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.81 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 460 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 +99%
919 nits
Galaxy A23
462 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +10%
91.4%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 610
GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +181%
1075
Galaxy A23
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +113%
3461
Galaxy A23
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +196%
785614
Galaxy A23
265434
CPU 206267 81885
GPU 290773 48510
Memory 125989 64789
UX 163427 71783
Total score 785614 265434
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 +1061%
5107
Galaxy A23
440
Stability 91% 98%
Graphics test 30 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 5107 440
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 +76%
12661
Galaxy A23
7178
Web score 11178 6847
Video editing 7615 4223
Photo editing 28312 13565
Data manipulation 9909 5749
Writing score 14806 8441
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:45 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 98 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
25:31 hr
Galaxy A23 +42%
36:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Galaxy A23
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Galaxy A23
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Galaxy A23
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2020 March 2022
Release date January 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

