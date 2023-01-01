Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A23 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Samsung Galaxy A23 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 265K)

Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Shows 42% longer battery life (36:17 vs 25:31 hours)

Shows 42% longer battery life (36:17 vs 25:31 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.81 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 900 nits 460 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 +99% 919 nits Galaxy A23 462 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +10% 91.4% Galaxy A23 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size - 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 55 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:45 hr 13:42 hr Watching video 10:58 hr 12:41 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 06:33 hr Standby 98 hr 127 hr General battery life Mi 11 25:31 hr Galaxy A23 +42% 36:17 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Galaxy A23 n/a Video quality Mi 11 107 Galaxy A23 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Galaxy A23 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced December 2020 March 2022 Release date January 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.