Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 265K)
- Delivers 99% higher peak brightness (919 against 462 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 400 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Shows 42% longer battery life (36:17 vs 25:31 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +181%
1075
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +113%
3461
1626
|CPU
|206267
|81885
|GPU
|290773
|48510
|Memory
|125989
|64789
|UX
|163427
|71783
|Total score
|785614
|265434
|Stability
|91%
|98%
|Graphics test
|30 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|5107
|440
|Web score
|11178
|6847
|Video editing
|7615
|4223
|Photo editing
|28312
|13565
|Data manipulation
|9909
|5749
|Writing score
|14806
|8441
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|07:45 hr
|13:42 hr
|Watching video
|10:58 hr
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|06:33 hr
|Standby
|98 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.
