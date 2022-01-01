Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22
Xiaomi Mi 11
Samsung Galaxy S22

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3700 mAh
  • 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 425 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 923 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 726K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11
923 nits
Galaxy S22 +40%
1294 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +5%
91.4%
Galaxy S22
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1080
Galaxy S22 +9%
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3484
Galaxy S22 +3%
3591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11
726268
Galaxy S22 +23%
890211
CPU 179142 221779
GPU 285634 378872
Memory 115349 147967
UX 149741 149643
Total score 726268 890211
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5363
Galaxy S22
n/a
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Graphics score 5363 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12811 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (49th and 9th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Galaxy S22
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Galaxy S22
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Galaxy S22
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 February 2022
Release date January 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 11
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Mi 11
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish