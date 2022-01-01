Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3700 mAh

21% higher pixel density (515 vs 425 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 923 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 726K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 11 923 nits Galaxy S22 +40% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +5% 91.4% Galaxy S22 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 1080 Galaxy S22 +9% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 3484 Galaxy S22 +3% 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 726268 Galaxy S22 +23% 890211 CPU 179142 221779 GPU 285634 378872 Memory 115349 147967 UX 149741 149643 Total score 726268 890211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 5363 Galaxy S22 n/a Stability 93% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Graphics score 5363 - PCMark 3.0 score 12811 - AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (49th and 9th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 55 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:50 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 11:26 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 13:57 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 28:00 hr Galaxy S22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality Mi 11 107 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 February 2022 Release date January 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.