Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Weighs 32 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 90% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 930 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 734K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 11 930 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +90% 1767 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +2% 91.4% Galaxy S22 Ultra 90%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 1091 Galaxy S22 Ultra +8% 1177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 3511 Galaxy S22 Ultra 3527 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 734708 Galaxy S22 Ultra +33% 977979 CPU 179142 231679 GPU 285634 412278 Memory 115349 161800 UX 14741 164423 Total score 734708 977979 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 5363 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Stability 93% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Graphics score 5363 - PCMark 3.0 score 12811 - AnTuTu Phone Scores (48th and 5th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Enhanced One UI 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 55 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 11:26 hr Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 13:57 hr Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 28:00 hr Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Video quality Mi 11 107 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 February 2022 Release date January 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.