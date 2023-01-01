Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23

Xiaomi Mi 11
Samsung Galaxy S23
Xiaomi Mi 11
Samsung Galaxy S23

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3900 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (55W versus 25W)
  • 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 425 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (34:17 vs 25:31 hours)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 786K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1186 against 919 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
Galaxy S23

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 900 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11
919 nits
Galaxy S23 +29%
1186 nits
Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +4%
91.4%
Galaxy S23
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2840 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1084
Galaxy S23 +40%
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3455
Galaxy S23 +36%
4698
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11
786342
Galaxy S23 +45%
1138092
CPU 206267 265909
GPU 290773 546848
Memory 125989 172080
UX 163427 157786
Total score 786342 1138092
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5049
Galaxy S23 +140%
12104
Max surface temperature - 34.3 °C
Stability 91% 61%
Graphics test 30 FPS 72 FPS
Graphics score 5049 12104
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11
12661
Galaxy S23 +21%
15331
Web score 11226 13346
Video editing 7604 7801
Photo editing 28311 34077
Data manipulation 9895 11890
Writing score 14827 19765
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (135th and 25th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size - 29.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 3900 mAh
Max charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:45 hr 12:06 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 15:00 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 05:45 hr
Standby 98 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
25:31 hr
Galaxy S23 +34%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Galaxy S23 +2%
129
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Galaxy S23 +28%
137
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Galaxy S23 +11%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Galaxy S23
91.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 February 2023
Release date January 2021 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

