Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (89 vs 69 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 426 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1080 and 979 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9
PPI 515 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11
920 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +1%
926 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +8%
91.4%
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +10%
1080
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
979
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +2%
3469
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +5%
723794
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
689236
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (32nd and 55th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 3.5
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 +13%
11:26 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
10:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 +18%
13:57 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +55%
28:00 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
18:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 August 2021
Release date January 2021 August 2021
SAR (head) - 0.86 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

