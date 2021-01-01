Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Xperia 1 II – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Sony Xperia 1 II

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 147% higher maximum brightness (1480 against 599 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (701K versus 541K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 25% higher pixel density (643 vs 515 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Xperia 1 II

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 515 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 123.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +147%
1480 nits
Xperia 1 II
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%
Xperia 1 II
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +27%
1134
Xperia 1 II
892
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +15%
3743
Xperia 1 II
3266
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +30%
701869
Xperia 1 II
541669
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (3rd and 35th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 53 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
31:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 124°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
114
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
102
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 1 II
78.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 February 2020
Release date January 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (body) - 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 1 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 or Mi 11
2. Galaxy S21 or Mi 11
3. Mi 10 or Mi 11
4. Galaxy Note 20 or Mi 11
5. iPhone 12 Pro Max or Mi 11
6. iPhone 11 Pro or Xperia 1 II
7. Galaxy S20 Plus or Xperia 1 II
8. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Xperia 1 II
9. 8 Pro or Xperia 1 II
10. Xperia 10 II or Xperia 1 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish