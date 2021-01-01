Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Sony Xperia 10 II

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 179K)
  • Delivers 188% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 522 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.8% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 515 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 77.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - 116 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +188%
1504 nits
Xperia 10 II
522 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +18%
91.4%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 610
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +258%
1157
Xperia 10 II
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +140%
3848
Xperia 10 II
1605
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +295%
707875
Xperia 10 II
179426

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 10 II
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 February 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11 or iPhone 11
2. Mi 11 or Galaxy S20
3. Mi 11 or 8 Pro
4. Mi 11 or iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Mi 11 or Galaxy S21
6. Xperia 10 II or Galaxy S10
7. Xperia 10 II or Galaxy A71
8. Xperia 10 II or Xperia 5
9. Xperia 10 II or Xperia 10
10. Xperia 10 II or Xperia 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish