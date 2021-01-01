Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Xperia 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Sony Xperia 5

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 160% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 578 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1460 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 433K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
99
Xperia 5
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Xperia 5
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
96
Xperia 5
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
71
Xperia 5
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
82
Xperia 5
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
Xperia 5
73

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Xperia 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.9:9
PPI 515 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 80.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +160%
1504 nits
Xperia 5
578 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof - IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +13%
91.4%
Xperia 5
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +62%
1157
Xperia 5
716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +42%
3848
Xperia 5
2712
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +63%
707875
Xperia 5
433287
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (4th and 85th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
28:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 135°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
101
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
83
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 19
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Xperia 5
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2019
Release date January 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

