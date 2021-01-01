Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs V17 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 219K)
  • Delivers 193% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 514 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 413 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
99
V17 Pro
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
V17 Pro
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
96
V17 Pro
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
71
V17 Pro
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
82
V17 Pro
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
V17 Pro
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
V17 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2432 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.2:9
PPI 515 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +193%
1504 nits
V17 Pro
514 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +10%
91.4%
V17 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Vivo V17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 612
GPU clock 840 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +134%
1157
V17 Pro
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +132%
3848
V17 Pro
1656
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +222%
707875
V17 Pro
219742

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
V17 Pro
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
V17 Pro
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 September 2019
Release date January 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

