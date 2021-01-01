Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Vivo X60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Vivo X60

Xiaomi Mi 11
Vivo X60

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Exynos 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 20.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
97
Vivo X60
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Vivo X60
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
89
Vivo X60
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
75
Vivo X60
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
92
Vivo X60
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
Vivo X60
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Vivo X60

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 515 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11
932 nits
Vivo X60
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +5%
91.4%
Vivo X60
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Vivo X60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 1080
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +26%
1099
Vivo X60
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +16%
3525
Vivo X60
3030
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +4%
669282
Vivo X60
640714

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 55 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Vivo X60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Vivo X60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
28:00 hr
Vivo X60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Vivo X60
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Vivo X60
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Vivo X60
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 December 2020
Release date January 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 688 USD -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

