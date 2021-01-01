Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs X60 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Vivo X60 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11
Vivo X60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (89 vs 77 hours)
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (932 against 825 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
98
X60 Pro
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
X60 Pro
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
78
X60 Pro
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
75
X60 Pro
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
92
X60 Pro
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
87
X60 Pro
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
X60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 515 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +13%
932 nits
X60 Pro
825 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +1%
91.4%
X60 Pro
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +6%
1099
X60 Pro
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3525
X60 Pro +1%
3555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +3%
669282
X60 Pro
652193

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 55 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 +12%
11:26 hr
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
X60 Pro +48%
20:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +16%
28:00 hr
X60 Pro
24:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
X60 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
X60 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
X60 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 December 2020
Release date January 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 812 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11. It has a better display, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

