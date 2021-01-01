Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs X60 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (932 against 817 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 640K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
X60 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 515 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +14%
932 nits
X60 Pro Plus
817 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +2%
91.4%
X60 Pro Plus
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1087
X60 Pro Plus +6%
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3550
X60 Pro Plus +5%
3727
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11
640754
X60 Pro Plus +12%
719521
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (27th and 13th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 55 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (84% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
X60 Pro Plus +1%
11:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
X60 Pro Plus +41%
19:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +19%
28:00 hr
X60 Pro Plus
23:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
X60 Pro Plus +3%
131
Video quality
Mi 11
107
X60 Pro Plus +3%
110
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
X60 Pro Plus +7%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 January 2021
Release date January 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.8 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.47 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

