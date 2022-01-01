Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 506K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher peek brightness (923 against 823 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (29:36 vs 26:20 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
93
12 Lite
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
84
12 Lite
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
75
12 Lite
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
69
12 Lite
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
89
12 Lite
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
79
12 Lite
74

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 +12%
923 nits
12 Lite
823 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +4%
91.4%
12 Lite
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +38%
1082
12 Lite
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +19%
3460
12 Lite
2916
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +61%
815707
12 Lite
506837
CPU 203595 -
GPU 315180 -
Memory 133562 -
UX 163691 -
Total score 815707 506837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5201
12 Lite
n/a
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5201 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12739 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 55 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:21 hr 10:17 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 14:14 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 98 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
26:20 hr
12 Lite +12%
29:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
12 Lite
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
12 Lite
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
12 Lite
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 July 2022
Release date January 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

