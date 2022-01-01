Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.