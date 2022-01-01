Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.