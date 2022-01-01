Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12T

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Ксиаоми 12Т
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi 12T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 15% higher pixel density (515 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1090 and 930 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (31:35 vs 26:20 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Xiaomi 12T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11
933 nits
Xiaomi 12T +3%
959 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +5%
91.4%
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +17%
1090
Xiaomi 12T
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3491
Xiaomi 12T +8%
3774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11
787003
Xiaomi 12T +3%
813559
CPU 206267 196804
GPU 290773 313342
Memory 125989 140254
UX 163427 161901
Total score 787003 813559
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5139
Xiaomi 12T +14%
5861
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 5139 5861
PCMark 3.0 score 12689 12614
AnTuTu Results (93rd and 78th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:21 hr 10:06 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 13:24 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 05:21 hr
Standby 98 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
26:20 hr
Xiaomi 12T +20%
31:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 +6%
127
Xiaomi 12T
120
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Xiaomi 12T +19%
127
Generic camera score
Mi 11 +4%
120
Xiaomi 12T
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 October 2022
Release date January 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T. It has a better battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11 vs Redmi Note 11
2. Mi 11 vs 11T Pro
3. Mi 11 vs 12 Pro
4. Mi 11 vs Mi 11 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12T vs iPhone 13
6. Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 11T
7. Xiaomi 12T vs Galaxy S22
8. Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 12
9. Xiaomi 12T vs iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish