Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12X VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi 12X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size

23% higher pixel density (515 vs 419 PPI)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1075 and 984 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 921 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 20 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 11 921 nits Xiaomi 12X +19% 1096 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal - Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +2% 91.4% Xiaomi 12X 89.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650 GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 +9% 1075 Xiaomi 12X 984 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 +5% 3483 Xiaomi 12X 3323 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 +8% 724639 Xiaomi 12X 668529 CPU 179142 - GPU 285634 - Memory 115349 - UX 14741 - Total score 724639 668529 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 5373 Xiaomi 12X n/a Stability 93% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Graphics score 5373 - PCMark 3.0 score 12867 - AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (37th and 76th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 11:26 hr Xiaomi 12X n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 13:57 hr Xiaomi 12X n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 28:00 hr Xiaomi 12X n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS - 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 - Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Xiaomi 12X n/a Video quality Mi 11 107 Xiaomi 12X n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Xiaomi 12X n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 December 2021 Release date January 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.