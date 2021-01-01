Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Black Shark 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (920 against 685 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- Reverse charging feature
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 8% longer battery life (96 vs 89 hours)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +5%
1085
1031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +3%
3489
3385
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +4%
668508
640992
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (23rd and 32nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Joy UI 12.5
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:26 hr
Black Shark 4 +21%
13:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Black Shark 4 +15%
15:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +26%
28:00 hr
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 688 USD
|~ 463 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 4.
