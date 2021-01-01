Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 846 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 33% higher pixel density (515 vs 386 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 558K)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 875 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
99
Mi 10
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Mi 10
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
96
Mi 10
98
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
71
Mi 10
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
85
Mi 10
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
89
Mi 10
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +75%
1482 nits
Mi 10
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 11 +2%
91.4%
Mi 10
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +28%
1119
Mi 10
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +16%
3769
Mi 10
3240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +26%
702805
Mi 10
558564
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (2nd and 26th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Mi 10
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 February 2020
Release date January 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
23 (65.7%)
12 (34.3%)
Total votes: 35

