Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 325K)
- Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (926 against 442 nits)
- 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (4th and 134th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4820 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 688 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.88 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.
