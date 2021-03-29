Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Ксиаоми Ми 11i
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Comes with 2293 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (96 vs 69 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (954 against 628 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 627K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +52%
954 nits
iPhone 12 mini
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i +1%
85.9%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i
1134
iPhone 12 mini +42%
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i
3657
iPhone 12 mini +16%
4253
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11i +27%
796235
iPhone 12 mini
627389
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i +8%
13:00 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i +34%
16:28 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i +99%
24:25 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
iPhone 12 mini +14%
132
Video quality
Mi 11i
103
iPhone 12 mini +9%
112
Generic camera score
Mi 11i
111
iPhone 12 mini +10%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
iPhone 12 mini
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Xiaomi Mi 11i
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11i
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11i
4. Oppo Realme GT 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11i
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11i
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 12 mini
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini
9. Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish