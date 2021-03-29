Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Huawei Honor 10i

Ксиаоми Ми 11i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (726K versus 155K)
  • Delivers 247% higher maximum brightness (1292 against 372 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1120 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3400 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11i
100
Honor 10i
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +247%
1292 nits
Honor 10i
372 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i +3%
85.9%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G51
GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +243%
1125
Honor 10i
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +187%
3817
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11i +368%
726884
Honor 10i
155381

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:52 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date May 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 10T
3. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
5. Huawei Honor 10i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 10i and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Huawei Honor 10i and Samsung Galaxy A30s
8. Huawei Honor 10i and Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 10i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish