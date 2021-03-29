Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Huawei P40 Pro

VS
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (954 against 497 nits)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 572K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11i
89
P40 Pro
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11i
100
P40 Pro
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11i
76
P40 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11i
72
P40 Pro
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11i
89
P40 Pro
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11i
85
P40 Pro
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% 99.4%
PWM 500 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +92%
954 nits
P40 Pro
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i
85.9%
P40 Pro +7%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +43%
1134
P40 Pro
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +15%
3657
P40 Pro
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11i +39%
796235
P40 Pro
572227
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 25.4 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
P40 Pro +16%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
P40 Pro +11%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i +8%
24:25 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
P40 Pro +21%
140
Video quality
Mi 11i
103
P40 Pro +2%
105
Generic camera score
Mi 11i
111
P40 Pro +15%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
P40 Pro +2%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date May 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

