Xiaomi Mi 11i vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi 11i OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (782K versus 713K)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 938 nits)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 7-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11i 938 nits OnePlus 9RT +38% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i 85.9% OnePlus 9RT +2% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i 1112 OnePlus 9RT 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i 3616 OnePlus 9RT +1% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i +10% 782241 OnePlus 9RT 713869 CPU 213498 174825 GPU 305304 292456 Memory 125341 116096 UX 145990 133482 Total score 782241 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i 5600 OnePlus 9RT +5% 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test 33 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 5600 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 12961 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (22nd and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OxygenOS 12 OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11i 13:00 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11i 16:28 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11i 24:25 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.