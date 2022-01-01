Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 343K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (937 against 625 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Shows 21% longer battery life (116 vs 96 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 20 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11i Price Oppo Realme 8 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.6% 99.9% PWM 500 Hz 114 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11i +50% 937 nits Realme 8 Pro 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i +3% 85.9% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i +96% 1106 Realme 8 Pro 563 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +117% 3633 Realme 8 Pro 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i +130% 789630 Realme 8 Pro 343357 CPU 213498 106626 GPU 305304 87560 Memory 125341 60532 UX 145990 90802 Total score 789630 343357 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i +433% 5600 Realme 8 Pro 1050 Stability - 99% Graphics test 33 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 5600 1050 PCMark 3.0 score 12850 8950 AnTuTu 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 25.4 GB 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i +4% 116 Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality Mi 11i +20% 103 Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score Mi 11i +8% 111 Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i +3% 87.5 dB Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2021 Release date May 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.