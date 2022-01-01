Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Oppo Realme 8s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 375K)

Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (937 against 528 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G Shows 28% longer battery life (123 vs 96 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11i Price Oppo Realme 8s 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.6% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11i +77% 937 nits Realme 8s 5G 528 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i +2% 85.9% Realme 8s 5G 83.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i +81% 1106 Realme 8s 5G 611 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +99% 3633 Realme 8s 5G 1826 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i +110% 789630 Realme 8s 5G 375459 CPU 213498 110238 GPU 305304 85203 Memory 125341 76179 UX 145990 103974 Total score 789630 375459 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i +356% 5600 Realme 8s 5G 1227 PCMark 3.0 score 12850 11624 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 25.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 Realme 8s 5G n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 Realme 8s 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 Realme 8s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 13 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB Realme 8s 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.