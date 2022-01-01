Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (937 against 657 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 718K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1106 and 1014 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Shows 16% longer battery life (111 vs 96 hours)

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.6% 98.1% PWM 500 Hz 531 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11i +43% 937 nits Realme GT Neo 2 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i 85.9% Realme GT Neo 2 85.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 25.4 GB 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i +8% 116 Realme GT Neo 2 107 Video quality Mi 11i +7% 103 Realme GT Neo 2 96 Generic camera score Mi 11i +5% 111 Realme GT Neo 2 106

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB Realme GT Neo 2 n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.