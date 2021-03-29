Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (942 against 755 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Weighs 23 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11i +25% 942 nits Reno 6 755 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i +1% 85.9% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i +96% 1117 Reno 6 570 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +111% 3654 Reno 6 1735 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i 797623 Reno 6 n/a CPU 213498 - GPU 305304 - Memory 125341 - UX 145990 - Total score 797623 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i +434% 5600 Reno 6 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 12961 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced ColorOS 11.1 OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 33 W 50 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11i 13:00 hr Reno 6 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11i 16:28 hr Reno 6 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11i 24:25 hr Reno 6 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 Reno 6 n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 Reno 6 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 Reno 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB Reno 6 n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 July 2021 Release date May 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.