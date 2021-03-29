Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 506K)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (942 against 804 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 778 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Shows 18% longer battery life (113 vs 96 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% 138.1% PWM 500 Hz 231 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11i +17% 942 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 804 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i +1% 85.9% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.0 OS size 25.4 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i +5% 87.5 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 August 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.