Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 417K)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (954 against 626 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% 140.4%
PWM 500 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +52%
954 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i
85.9%
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +1%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 840 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +64%
1134
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +80%
3657
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2030
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11i +91%
796235
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
417548
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (15th and 175th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 25.4 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +11%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i +7%
16:28 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i
24:25 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +11%
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i +5%
87.5 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2020
Release date May 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.

