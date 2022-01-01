Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3700 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 937 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 789K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11i 937 nits Galaxy S22 +38% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i 85.9% Galaxy S22 +2% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i 1106 Galaxy S22 +6% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +1% 3633 Galaxy S22 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i 789630 Galaxy S22 +13% 890211 CPU 213498 221779 GPU 305304 378872 Memory 125341 147967 UX 145990 149643 Total score 789630 890211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i 5600 Galaxy S22 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 12850 - AnTuTu 9 Results (28th and 9th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.1 OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:52 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11i 13:00 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11i 16:28 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11i 24:25 hr Galaxy S22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date May 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.