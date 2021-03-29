Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs iQOO 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO 7, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11i
89
iQOO 7
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11i
100
iQOO 7
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11i
81
iQOO 7
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11i
70
iQOO 7
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11i
89
iQOO 7
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11i
85
iQOO 7
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
iQOO 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i
926 nits
iQOO 7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i
85.9%
iQOO 7 +1%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Vivo iQOO 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i
1103
iQOO 7 +1%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i
3583
iQOO 7 +4%
3738
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11i
682270
iQOO 7 +8%
738769
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (13th and 8th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS
OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
iQOO 7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
iQOO 7
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i
24:25 hr
iQOO 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
iQOO 7
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11i
103
iQOO 7
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11i
111
iQOO 7
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
iQOO 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date May 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 600 USD -
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

