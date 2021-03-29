Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Vivo V21 VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Vivo V21 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 313K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (942 against 764 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Shows 28% longer battery life (123 vs 96 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 20 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% 97.8% PWM 500 Hz 367 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11i +23% 942 nits Vivo V21 764 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i +1% 85.9% Vivo V21 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i +94% 1117 Vivo V21 575 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +128% 3654 Vivo V21 1603 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i +155% 797623 Vivo V21 313171 CPU 213498 66183 GPU 305304 86630 Memory 125341 71312 UX 145990 84274 Total score 797623 313171 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i +249% 5600 Vivo V21 1604 Stability - 99% Graphics test 33 FPS 9 FPS Graphics score 5600 1604 PCMark 3.0 score 12961 7149 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 11.1 OS size 25.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i +4% 116 Vivo V21 112 Video quality Mi 11i +12% 103 Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score Mi 11i +6% 111 Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB Vivo V21 +5% 91.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date May 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.