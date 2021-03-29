Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Vivo V23 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 478K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 790 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 15 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11i 942 nits V23 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i 85.9% V23 5G +2% 88%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i +41% 1117 V23 5G 790 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +38% 3654 V23 5G 2642 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i +67% 797623 V23 5G 478742 CPU 213498 116402 GPU 305304 136048 Memory 125341 95945 UX 145990 126331 Total score 797623 478742 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i 5600 V23 5G n/a PCMark 3.0 score 12961 - AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (21st and 179th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 12 OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W 44 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11i 13:00 hr V23 5G n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11i 16:28 hr V23 5G n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11i 24:25 hr V23 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 V23 5G n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 V23 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 V23 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB V23 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date May 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.